Local high school showcases student businesses

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The entrepreneurial spirit was on display at Columbus High School’s 2nd Student Business Expo.

35 students from all grades displayed or sold products marketed by their own businesses.

“We have so many students that have their businesses. They’re already entrepreneurs and so we said ‘Why don’t we have an expo to display all of this great talent that we have at Columbus High?'” said Latoria Johnson, a counselor at Columbus High.

Remya Gibbs, a self-taught fashion designer, runs her own business, RT Designs.

“I design prom dresses. I do regular outfits sometimes, but mostly, I am doing gowns and prom dresses. I do wedding gowns as well,” said Gibbs.

The junior started sewing at the age of 12.

She hopes to expand her business.

“I do plan on opening a studio or shop in the next year. I do. Here in Columbus. But my main goal is to have my business worldwide and people working for me,” said Gibbs.

Tylan Stallings, a senior, runs Mad Muchiez, a baking business.

“I do cakes, birthday cakes, ice cream cakes, cookies, pies, cake pops mainly. Cake pops, you know are my specialty. I do fruit juices like I got those lemonades over there in different flavors,” said Stallings.

He said he and his father built his booth specifically for the expo.

And he’s got bigger plans.

“I want to grow and eventually, I know it’s a big dream, but I want five bakeries spread across the United States,” said Stallings.

Stallings also said he enjoys baking for his family.

The expo was organized by the counselors and career coaches.

Students, faculty and staff were able to visit the booths during their lunch period.

The school also opened the free event to the public later Thursday evening.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X