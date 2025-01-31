Local high school students participate in mock trial

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville High School Students participated in a mock trial at the Winston County Court House on Thursday.

For three weeks, two freshman English classes have been working to prepare their cases.

“It was all student led, giving them the opportunity to practice the skills that they learned in class from being able to cite textual evidence, but it also gives the opportunity to also speak publicly,” said Danya Turner, the principal of Louisville High.

They also received help from Regan Monk, a local lawyer, who took the bench as judge.

“I helped the witnesses craft some of their questions. I helped the attorney draft and edit some of their opening statements and their closing arguments. So, I really got to have a hands-on experience in working with these students,” said Monk.

The trial was based on the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire from 1911.

I spoke to different students about their research.

“I had to research the dates and previous fires. Do little checks on the owners and stuff like that,” said Endia Brown, one of the prosecutors.

“My research was hard because I had to take up and make them not be found guilty of this trial,” said Harleiy Jackson, one of the defense attorneys.

Students also had the option of choosing which part they wanted to play.

“I decided I wanted to be a registered nurse. So that’s why I took on this medical examiner position,” said Meaghan Laine, one of the medical examiners.

They also said they enjoyed learning something new.

“I had a great time here. I learned most stuff. I didn’t know anything about what they do in court,” said Kentrell Haynes, one of the witnesses.

“I can say I learned that I want to become a lawyer. This was very fun,” said Brown.

Other students also served as the jury.

The students and teachers celebrated their success after the mock trial.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X