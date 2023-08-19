Local History Department helps individuals learn more about themselves

The Local History Department has original county records, probate records, and wills dating back to the 19 century available to help individuals travel back in time and learn a little more about their family or town.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Weekends offer most people the opportunity to have a little adventure.

Some are taking their venture to the Columbus Lowndes Public Library, as the local history department is helping individuals learn more about themselves and the area.

The Local History Department has original county records, probate records, and wills dating back to the 19 century available to help individuals travel back in time and learn a little more about their family or town.

If you are looking for your family history, the first thing to do is to talk to your oldest relative and go through with yourself your parents and your grandparents and as far back as you can get with that and then at that point, you can come in and search census records sometimes cemetery records give you clues,” said employee Gary Lancaster. “It is a big puzzle and if you love puzzles it going to be a lot of fun.”

The Local History Department is open every first and third Saturday of the month for archival research starting at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter