Local incoming freshman thankful for scholarship to jumpstart college

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – School has already started back in some districts. Others will begin in the coming weeks.

Area colleges and universities will also be welcoming students back to campus.

Just last week, a local incoming college freshman got $1,000 worth of help to jumpstart her college career.

Erica McCoy has been awarded the 2023 Walter S. Bounds Scholarship for Excellence.

The scholarship presented by the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents recognizes students for their leadership skills and community service.

“It feels really good to know that I won this scholarship with over 100 applicants that applied for it during this rigorous process and it feels really good and I’m going to use the money to buy a new computer for school,” said McCoy.

McCoy is a 2023 graduate of Aberdeen High School. Now, she’s gearing up to tackle her first year at the University of Mississippi studying elementary education.

The $1,000 scholarship was one of many for McCoy.

She feels like it’s helping to get her name out there.

“Being such a shy person it just makes me feel good knowing that people will know my name and know what I do and just know who I am,” said McCoy.

McCoy’s former high school librarian Renee Hooper said that she feels the award went to the right candidate

“I had the opportunity to work with her through the mentorship program and in that program she worked as a peer tutor she provided math skills to students that were behind as well as other skills,” said Hooper.

And words couldn’t express her happiness for one of her favorite students

“I feel like a mother because I have watched her grow into an amazing young lady but most importantly I have seen how she has been selfless,” said Hooper.

Although McCoy will be in Oxford in the fall, she offered some advice to students who are about to apply for this and other scholarships.

“To listen to their heart and to be themselves they are looking for real people that do everyday life just be you and you’ll do it,” said McCoy.

McCoy said she’s thankful to have received the scholarship and is looking forward to getting her college career started.

