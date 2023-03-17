Local insurance agent explains next steps when crime damages property

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WCBI ) – A shooting has one man looking for answers after his property was damaged.

An innocent bystander, Caleb Murphy, was at Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern when a dispute inside led to a shooting in the parking lot.

It wasn’t until later that night that he noticed bullets damaged his vehicle and one of his most prized possessions.

Caleb Murphy works as a nurse, but in his free time he’s a musician, and Dave’s Dark Horse Tavern is one of his regular hang-out spots.

After the shooting early Friday morning, he decided it was time to head home.

Until he realized his truck had been damaged by flying bullets.

“I cranked up and got about 50 feet down the road and every light on the dash came on and it started spraying fluid and making noises. The first thing I did have was I turned right around and came back because I figured I might need to make a police report or maybe I have evidence. I don’t know so I turn around and came back and the police were tied up so I just went on to the house and it made it home but I don’t think it’s making it anywhere from there,” said Murphy.

Also damaged in the shooting was one of Murphy’s prized possessions, his guitar.

He carries it with him almost everywhere he goes. As a musician, it has practical value, but to him, it also holds a lot of sentimental value. Murphy has had it for almost 20 years.

He said It wasn’t until later he found out his prized possession was also damaged in the gunfire.

“Of course, I was frustrated by it and I went back and it was about 3 o’clock when I went back to get something else from my truck and I reached over and I picked up my guitar and I noticed that two of the strings were broken and there were holes in the front of it but again I’m glad the guitar got hurt and not the people,” said Murphy.

Local Insurance agent, Adam Davis said you never know when you’ll be the victim of property damage. He has advice on what to do if you find yourself in this type of situation.

“Always contact the authorities. The reason to always get the authorities is that the insurance company is typically or hardly ever on the scene so we can only base our determinations on our adjusters and the decision-makers that process the claims. We base all that off the information we can get about the circumstances,” said Davis.

While you are not required to file a police report before going to an insurance agency, Davis said it provides them with a hard copy and it can help them help you.

“You have a way better chance of success in any insurance claim with the more information an insurance company can get,” said Davis.

Ward 3 Alderman Jeffery Rupp has been a regular at Dave’s for years. He said that while this situation is unfortunate, he won’t let it keep him away from one of his favorite spots.

“I’ve been going to Dave’s for over 30 years. I’ve always felt safe there and I’ve always felt it one of the great fun places to go for food and music,” said Rupp.

Insurance agents said that if you find out your property is damaged it’s never a bad idea to give law enforcement a call.

There is no word yet on if Dave’s will reopen Friday night.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter