Local jail prepares inmates for the workforce

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Putting talent to good use.

Clay County Jail does more than just house inmates.

It prepares them for life after incarceration.

“There’s a big skill set spread out in your correctional facilities, and you know, we try to utilize that and at the same time, give them a sense of purpose. Getting up, going to work. Doing what they need to do just like they were out in the free world. Trying to prepare them for when they leave here,” said Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

From plumbing and painting to building from scratch, the inmates of Clay County are put to work.

Often their work is done for projects around the county or in some cases, for the Sheriff’s department.

The inmates are learning trades that benefit their futures and the county.

One key area? Vehicle maintenance.

“Some of our older cars like the water pumps and stuff like that, they can do without us having to carry it to a shop somewhere, which is another issue– because if you carry it to a dealership to get it worked on, you might have to wait two weeks. Well, first responders, we can’t be down that long, so we have to have somebody to kind of step in and do some of the general maintenance for us,” said Scott.

Will Bean, a jail mechanic, has worked at the facility for three years.

With over 30 years of experience, he’s thankful for the chance to use his skills.

“That’s what I love. I’m glad I got the opportunity to do it under my current situation,” said Bean.

Working on department cars, helps Bean stay up to date on the latest car technology.

“You know they’re steady putting stuff out and cars out, so I’m just trying to learn and suck up all that knowledge I can so when I get out of here, I can go straight to get me a job and I won’t be lost like I don’t know what to do,” said Bean.

The inmates are also able to earn certifications in welding, HVAC, and more while they serve their sentences.

Clay County Sheriff’s Department says working in the skill programs can improve inmates’ chances of early release.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.