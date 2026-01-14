Local law enforcement gives gun safety tips

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Things could’ve ended worse for one Columbus family if it wasn’t for a quick response from first responders.

When Columbus Police arrived at the scene on Monday, they rendered aid to a child with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Never ever assume a gun is empty. Always treat a gun as if it is loaded,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Hawkins said that is the first rule in gun safety.

And that goes for all ages.

When you have a firearm in the home with children, he advises storing it in a safe place.

“The best thing is to have a gun safe that you can lock your guns up in. If you don’t have that, make sure you come by (the Sheriff’s Office) and get a gun lock that you can lock your gun with. So, when it’s not in use, the child doesn’t pick it up and hurt themselves.”

He also said to never point a gun in a direction you’re not willing to shoot.

On Monday, Columbus Police helped save a child’s life after they accidentally shot themselves.

Hawkins said these types of accidents happen too often.

“We see it all the time. A child will find a gun, think its toy, pick the gun up, and pull the trigger, then someone’s hurt, so we try to stress the responsibility of gun safety,” said Hawkins.

Local gun shops and the Sheriff’s Office said educating your child about guns can help prevent the unthinkable from happening.

“If you have a child that’s old enough that is curious about firearms, what I would do is take them to a range, show them how it works, show them what a gun can do. That usually deters children from trying to pick up a gun,” said Hawkins.

Another tip — keep your finger off the trigger until you’re ready to shoot.

The Columbus child was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for Medical treatment.

The Lowndes County Sheriff Office offers free gun locks and teaches you how to install it.

