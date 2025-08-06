Local law enforcement hosts “National Night Out”

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement is working to bridge the gap between them and the community.

On Tuesday, local deputies and police officers hosted their annual National Night Out on Crime.

“We’ve had a great year in crime reduction, and a lot of that is because of the community. Our community has supported us. This is our way of giving crime a ‘Going Away Party.’ We’re excited about it. We’re giving back to the community,” said Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry.

Columbus Police Department hosted its Night Out at the Riverwalk downtown.

The event’s purpose is to allow the community to connect with the police outside of negative circumstances.

“I really think it’s a good thing that’s going on. It gives us a sense of community, a sense of pride about community. And with the police just being out here, I just think it’s an awesome event,” said Columbus native, The Bozeman.

This gives community members a chance to ask questions face-to-face.

“Because there’s a lot of perception out there. There’s a lot of perception with media. There’s a lot of public perception on the police department and everybody else. This gives them the opportunity to meet the officers, talk to the officers and also city officials,” said Daughtry.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office also participated in the campaign.

“This is when we give crime a break. Everybody comes together, the whole neighborhood. The whole community comes out. We celebrate, have a good time. We got kids playing on the jumpers, got free food. We got demonstrations on our K9, our drone programs, our motorcycles,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Close to the 30 vendors were at CPD’s event.

Columbus Fire and rescue also showed up for the fun.

“As a fire department, we get to learn if there at any needs are in the community that we’re not meeting. We get an opportunity to find out and make a path toward meeting them,” said Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes.

Several children recognized officers from when they came to their schools.

“The police are great women and men and help our city to be a great environment. They make you feel way more safer,” said Jordan Webber, a Columbus Municipal School District student.

The campaign aims to promote community and police partnerships.

Starkville and Noxubee County also had events for National Night Out.

