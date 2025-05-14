Local law enforcement treated to a meal for National Police Week

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Power Association is cooking up a celebration for local law enforcement officers.

The power company treated law enforcement to food and fellowship in honor of National Police Week.

The men and women in blue enjoyed plates of fish with all the sides to go along.

National Police Week recognizes the service and sacrifice of law enforcement and pays tribute to those who have fallen in the line of duty.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.