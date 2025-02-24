Local library celebrate Black History Month with a talent show

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Communities around the state have found many ways to celebrate Black History Month.

In Winston County, the library hosted a variety show giving residents of all ages a chance to showcase their talents.

The Winston County Library usually celebrates Black History Month with art exhibits and galleries.

This year, they chose a different approach and took to the stage to celebrate.

The Winston County Library has found ways to celebrate African American culture for many years.

This year, the staff staged a Variety Show in which people of all ages sang, danced, read poetry, and more.

Event coordinator Tekella Foster said it’s her mission to take black history to Louisville and Winston County.

“My main mission for anyone that came to this event was really to remember, rejoice, and be revived,” Foster said. “So, remember where we’ve come from, rejoice and celebrate the talent that’s here, and, then be refreshed and revived when we leave out.”

The theme of the event is hope, resilience, and love.

“Things have changed and things are better, but I wanted to say because of the labor of the hard work of our fore-parents to make it better for us,” Richard Moncrief said. “So, this event has inspired me. I put on my African garb today simply to show my solidarity with my black brother and sisters all over the country.”

Free food and prizes were presented to performers and spectators.

People in Winston County said they were especially proud to see the youth represent black history.

“The young people need to know if you don’t know where you come from then you don’t have any idea where to go,” Carolyn Price said. “We don’t want to make the same mistakes that were made in the past. We want to learn from the mistakes so we can do better, and we can leave the world a better place than what we’ve found it. I applaud young children who want to know, and I applaud adults who want to teach them.”

The Winston County Library has also been hosting a Black History reading marathon during the month of February.

