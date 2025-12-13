Local MSU fan attends 100th home game in honor of his father

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – It’s a tradition unlike any other – the Egg Bowl.

For Paxton Beasley, the tradition runs a little deeper, attending every home game since he was 13 days old.

Paxton is the son of the late Chuck Beasley, a Mississippi State Alumnus and Dawgs football fan who passed away during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Paxton, he’s keeping his father’s love and tradition alive by attending every home game.

“He was just all around great,” said Paxton’s mother, Vickie Beasley. “He ranked us: God, family, and football. That’s how we were ranked.”

“He loved football, just going to watch it,” Paxton said. “He never got mad at the game or anything.”

Paxton has many memories he cherishes from the games he went to with his father – especially the 2019 Egg Bowl.

“I remember sitting on the bench, and I had my head down cause I thought we were going to lose in overtime. I didn’t even get to see the kick. I just remember the whole stadium going crazy. That was probably the loudest I’ve heard it without cowbells. Everyone was just screaming cause you know they missed the field goal, and everyone started running on the field. It was pretty cool,” Paxton said.

Now, Paxton and his mother, Vickie, attend every home game together.

“It’s just me and her,” Paxton said. “We kind of have the day to us. It used to be me and daddy, now she takes me. It used to be me and daddy’s thing, now it’s mine and her thing.”

Chuck’s Cowbell comes with them to every game.

The 2025 Egg Bowl wasn’t just another game for Paxton. It was his 100th home game in a row. He hasn’t missed a home game since he was a newborn at the MSU vs. South Carolina game in 2011.

Despite the loss to Ole Miss, his 100th game was featured on the big screen.

“It was pretty funny cause she didn’t notice, ” Paxton said. “She was watching the game when it went on the Jumbotron. I looked up, and I was like,’ That’s me.’ I looked at her and said, ‘Momma, that’s us up there.’ It was pretty funny.”

Paxton believes his father would think this was a pretty “cool” milestone.

He hopes to continue this tradition for seasons to come.

Their last trip together before Chuck’s passing was to Omaha when MSU won the National Title in Baseball in 2021.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.