Mississippi National Guard’s “Boss Lift” Showcases Military Life, Highlights Recruitment Challenges

The Mississippi National Guard recently hosted a “Boss Lift” event, giving civilians a rare, hands-on look at the life of service members while addressing a growing concern: the need for more recruits.

The day began at Flowood’s 172nd Airlift Wing, where participants boarded a helicopter for a flight to Camp Shelby, a sprawling 134,000-acre training facility with a legacy dating back to 1917. The event aimed to bridge the gap between civilians and the Guard, showcasing the skills, technology, and dedication that go into military service.

Sgt. Matthew Shoemake, a crew chief with the Mississippi National Guard, introduced participants to the A47 helicopter. “The A47 is the fastest helicopter in the fleet—faster than the Apache, the Blackhawk, all of them,” he said.

Once at Camp Shelby, attendees toured the camp’s Military Museum, gaining insight into its history and ongoing role in shaping service members. For Marcus Hunter, a participant and reporter with a family history of military service, the visit carried personal significance.

The tour continued with an immersive experience in the EST 2000 simulator, where attendees tested their precision and decision-making skills using digital M4 rifles. Josh Seymore of the Mississippi National Guard highlighted the importance of the simulator in amplifying the Guard’s recruitment message. “We need people to serve,” Seymore explained. “It’s not a ‘go to jail or join the Army’ scenario anymore. It’s technical, and it builds your résumé.”

The “Boss Lift” also included a visit to the MATES facility, where tanks and armored vehicles stood ready for training. Participants even had the chance to ride inside an Army tank, further immersing themselves in the Guard’s world.

Recruitment challenges were a recurring theme throughout the day. Maj. Gen. Bobby Ginn, Adjutant General of Mississippi, emphasized the nationwide struggle. “It’s a nationwide shortage to where the recruiting has dropped off from years past. It is not just a Mississippi issue; it’s all 54 [states and territories],” he noted.

Camp Shelby commander Col. Lee Henry highlighted the facility’s impact on the local economy and its critical role as a premier training hub. “We train all services—active duty, reserves, special forces, SEAL teams,” Henry said, underscoring the camp’s significance beyond Mississippi.