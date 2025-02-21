Local non-profit teaches students interview skills

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – To land a job, you must first ace the interview.

FORGE, a local non-profit, gives career and tech students the opportunity to prepare for a job interview.

The organization hosted its Annual Career Interview Day at the Communiversity on Thursday, February 20.

“These are the students who are in those welding, construction, culinary, business, medical classes who are coming here to practice their interviews. They have created resumes,” said Melinda Lowe, the Executive Director for FORGE.

Over 600 students from 14 career and tech centers participated in the mock interviews.

Students also had an interview prep workshop before they met with industry leaders.

Ebony Bracey, owner and CEO of The Professional Maven, LLC, was the instructor.

“To make sure that their resume is in order, making sure that they arrive at their appointment 15 minutes ahead of time. I’m also encouraging them to make sure that their business casual attire is up to par,” said Bracey.

There were 100 interviewers from different industries around the Golden Triangle.

“I had an interview with the nurses, and it actually like boosted a lot of confidence in me that I can actually like communicate well with others,” said Desiny Kickman, a senior at Choctaw Central High School.

“I think I’ve refined my interview skills. I’ve found a couple of places that are interesting to me. It was a good learning experience. Definitely alot of public peaking, a lot of getting out of my comfort zone,” said Rogan Langley, a senior at Starkville High School.

Students were able to have three to four mock interviews.

FORGE also helped the students create resumes before the big day.

Students were able to choose which industry they wanted to speak with for their first interview.

All of the students were in their second or third year at their CTC.

