Local non-profits provide food for families in need

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s holiday season.

Many will be gathering with their families soon to share a meal.

To assist with the financial burden of purchasing the food, community organizations are providing free meals and giving out donations.

Families in need can access food from pantries around Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s office is meeting the needs of those families one donation at a time.

Lt. Rhonda Sanders is the president of the Community Benefit Committee.

The non-profit has a food pantry located inside the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanders said they collect the food in the office to distribute to the other pantries around town for families in need.

“It’s not a handout. It’s a hand up. Some people have unexpected emergencies that they have to take care of. It could be kids. It could be medical, but we try to fill these food pantries twice a week,” said Sanders.

Sanders said the food pantry is a judgement-free zone.

All are welcome who are in need.

“No judgement just go to the food pantry. Take what you need and leave what you can,” said Sanders.

Brenda Colvin and her husband donates to the food pantry once a month.

She said she understands how people can have hard times, and her family wants to do what they can to help out.

“Well because growing up. It was thirteen of us. We had little food, so I’m always going to give when I can,” Said Colvin.

Colvin encourages those who are able, to give if they can.

However, the Community Benefit committee is not the only food bank serving Lowndes County.

Loaves and fishes, a local charity, is also preparing for the holidays.

“We feed anybody that comes to the kitchen house,” said Colvin. “We don’t do a means test. If you need a meal, you get a meal. said Steven Greenough, a volunteer for Loaves and Fishes

The charity provides free meals daily Monday through Thursday.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is also hosting a turkey drive.

Both organizations are accepting donations.

You can visit their website for more information.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.