Local nonprofit to host golf tournament to help children in crisis

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) – Golfers have an opportunity to help an emergency shelter for children in our area.

Faith Haven is holding its second annual golf tournament on April 7. It takes place at the Natchez Trace Golf Club in Saltillo.

The nonprofit takes in children who are facing crisis situations, while CPS works to re-establish the children’s home as a safe environment and find a placement with a relative or another alternative.

In recent years, grants have been cut for Faith Haven and board members said it is vital to raise money to keep the doors open.

“Being a parent myself, seeing situations these children come from, come out of, and are brought to the shelter. It may be a whole family unit, a three-family unit, or maybe a one-person unit. If this were me and my children having to be taken out of a domestic situation, I would want them to have the best possible care and that’s what they try and provide at Faith Haven,” said Tina Sample, Board Member of Faith Haven.

For more information, you can go to the Facebook Page for Faith Haven or the website faithhaventupelo.com. All proceeds go to the nonprofit and will help children in crisis situations.

