Local nursing home hosts annual fall festival for people of all ages

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – With Fall now being in full effect, the season was celebrated with the community in West Point.

The Dugan Nursing Home hosted its 3rd Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 19.

There was free food, games, and music for all the families that came out including multiple vendors.

The Nursing Home has been in West Point for over 30 years.

A coordinator of the event Jackie Jackson said it was their mission to get all ages involved for the event.

“Well, it’s about community and here at Dugan we always welcome any community and family participation,” Jackie Jackson said. “Just because they come here to live, we want everyone involved in their life before to continue to be involved in their lives.”

There were activities for the youth and adults.

Attendees said that witnessing events like this makes the community of West Point feel special.

“It’s real nice because a lot of people don’t get together like they used to so just putting something together in the community during this time is good,” Omar Starks said. “I love it.”

People involved in the Fall Festival said it was amazing seeing everyone come together during the event.

“It makes me feel wonderful,” Jackson said. “When I see the turnout, when I see the police department, the fire department when I see the family members and everybody is laughing, eating, and having a good time, it makes me feel like this is worth it.

“This is awesome, this is what we want to see happen at Dugan,” Allison Arthur said. “Dugan strives to have intergenerational activity. So we want the elders and the little kids and everybody in between to come out and have a good time and have a good time together.”

Directors at the Dugan Memorial Nursing Home said they will continue to have events for all ages to participate in.

