Local organization host women-only firearm training

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Several area women took some time away from the hearts and flowers this morning to learn a little more about steel and lead.

Felix’s Firearm Training hosted its women-only enhanced carry training session in Lowndes County.

“We figured Valentine’s Day would be a good day where women get together in the morning and come on out and get them out early enough where they can go home and spend the day with their loved one,” Felix Montes said.

This Valentine’s Day started with a bang for several local ladies.

Felix Firearms Training hosted its women-only session for them to earn their state enhanced carry certificate.

The training provided instruction in the proper use of firearms, along with hands-on knowledge from experienced instructors.

“Felix is wonderful, he has made you feel comfortable, and he has made me feel not afraid to use a gun if I needed to,” Mott Ellis said. “I’ve been with the ladies and having a good time, so it has been a good fellowship.”

Felix Montes has been a firearm instructor for several years now.

He said it is very important for all gun owners to know how to handle their weapons, especially mothers of the household, properly.

“This class is really important to me because, being the father of three and raising three daughters, I’ve always made sure they want to be protected,” Montes said. “A lot of husbands overestimate their wives’ security. We have to understand that we need to let them make the decision and be prepared, cause we are not going to be around them all the time. Our daughters grow up, and our wives go to work when we are not there, so it is important that they can stand up for themselves.”

Mott Ellis said while learning firearm safety, she also enjoys bonding with others at the event.

“We are all here for the same purpose, so we are actually bonding because of that purpose and getting to know people that I didn’t know and meet them. It’s been a good experience,” Ellis said.

Felix’s Firearm Training hosts gun safety events every quarter for the community.

