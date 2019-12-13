Local organization hosts toy giveaway for families

As Christmas gets closer on our calendars, community organizations are working around the clock to help make the holiday a little bit brighter for families. A couple of Santa's helpers were busy at work to get a head-start on a Christmas delivery.

Santa’s sleigh looks a little bit different this year.

Building Bridges of Hope is making sure every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning.

“We work with underserved families every day and once a year we just want to do a grand giveback. A lot of them, we are sure have a lot of bills and stuff to pay so we wanted to be a help,” said community outreach director Glenda Richardson.

Richardson said these gifts will be going to the children of Lowndes County nursing home employees.

“They care for our people, they work at the nursing homes so they’re caregivers. Whether they’re working in the kitchen or whatever they’re doing, they’re out there taking care of families and we just want them to know that we care about them and this is our way of giving back,” said Richardson.

Just like in Santa’s workshop, community volunteers are rolling up their sleeves to lend a helping hand.

“It makes my heart full of joy, it warms my spirit and really gets me in the mood for the Christmas season,” said volunteer Jackie Stennis.

“There are a lot of kids who may not get their toys at Christmas in their home, so we’re just here to give back to the community because they need it really. Being that some of them may not get to their home seeing all toys they’re going to have here and then seeing the theme it might be overjoyed for them,” said volunteer Kent Macon.

Richardson wants these events to bring the community closer together.

“We’re hoping these children that come out tonight will pay it forward one day. We’re doing it for them so we’re hoping that they will learn from this and they’ll want to pay it forward one day,” said Richardson.

Toys for Tots donated all of the toys.

Kids will receive two toys along with a $20 Wal-Mart gift card.