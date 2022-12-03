Local organization lends helping hand to families affected by tornado

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – More than 35 homes in Lowndes County suffered damage from Tuesday night’s storm.

After the devastating tornado that hit Tuesday night, Steens residents are processing what’s left.

And now that their power is restored, the clean-up is in full gear.

Many Lowndes County residents are shaken-up and some are feeling forgotten.

“No one has come, no assistants have come the insurance adjuster hasn’t come,” a Lowndes County resident said.

WCBI spoke with some storm victims who said that a helping hand is much needed

“Any assistance, we’ve had to go out and seek it. The only assistance that has come today was when the Lions Club was passing out flyers,” a Lowndes County resident said.

The Lions Club International is a century-old organization that answered the call to help. Vice Governor Amanda Harrison said that clubs from Mississippi chapters showed to lend their support.

“And the clubs here today are from Booneville, Tupelo, Starkville multicultural, Columbus East. We are all here volunteering. We are going to buy supplies, cleaning supplies, water things like that to help those affected by the tornado that hit earlier this week,” Harrison said.

The local chapters of The Lions Club said that lending a helping hand is the organization’s foundational value.

“Lions serve; that is our motto we serve, and that is why we exist to help the people in our communities here, locally and around the world and it’s just a great feeling to be able to come out and help people who are in need who are trying to get through a bad situation it just why we do what we do,” Harrison said.

