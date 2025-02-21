Local organizations come together to plant trees in Starkville

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Organizations come together to plant trees at the Partnership Middle School in Starkville.

225 trees will be planted on the side of the building.

Mississippi State, campus organizations, the city of Starkville, Starkville Utilities, Tennessee Valley Authority, and others made the project happen.

This is all part of an Arbor Day celebration.

East Red Cedar, Arizona Cypress, and Carolina Sapphire are among the trees planted.

A fun fact about Arbor Day in Mississippi is that it’s celebrated earlier in February due to it being the ideal time to plant trees in the state.

