Local organizations team up to provide food and wellness to those in need

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As the cooler months approach, two organizations ramped up their efforts to provide wellness and education to the community.

It’s common to see people lining up at Loaves and Fishes for free food. But Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle wanted to offer support through education and a free shot.

“We just want to pass out a good meal to everyone and hopefully be a blessing to them,” said Dale Carpenter, a volunteer.

Local churches teamed up with Loaves and Fishes to distribute food to hundreds of people in the area. But they didn’t stop there. Baptist Memorial Hospital also set up shop outside to raise awareness about the flu shot and its benefits.

“There is a lot of hesitancy against the flu shot because people have questions about it or don’t know if it works,” said Ashleigh Guyton, the community relations coordinator for Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle.

The staff at Baptist wanted to make sure that people were prepared before the flu season fully kicked in.

“In October, we start to see an uptick in it. So, if we can give flu shots and vaccinate people against the flu, then hopefully, it can kind of keep that trend lower,” Guyton said.

Guyton emphasized the importance of spreading real awareness because not everyone has the means or opportunities to visit a primary care physician.

“The flu shot is not to prevent you from catching the flu, but to help your symptoms not to be so severe and to keep you out of the hospitals,” Guyton said.

Baptist delivered a hundred flu shots. Loaves and Fishes served about three times that number of meals.

Visit Baptist’s website to learn more about getting a free flu shot.

Loaves and Fishes will be holding its annual Take Out Meal Fundraiser next Thursday, October 19. You can check out their Facebook Page for more information.

