Local pediatrician discusses importance of MMR vaccine

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The number of measles cases is rising across the country.

While there are currently no cases in the state of Mississippi, according to CBS News, there are 642 confirmed cases of the measles across 22 states.

Local pediatrician Dr. Jacob Skiwski said measles is a contagious disease that can lead to death.

“I’m a proponent of vaccinations, and the best example I can give with the strongest argument is I had my kids vaccinated,” Skiwski said. “Why? Because I know what the disease can cause. And vaccinations have been proven to be very effective, safe, and there is no untold results from the vaccinations.”

Low vaccination rates can lead to more outbreaks.

Dr. Skiwski said lower vaccination rates most likely come from the talk of vaccines causing autism or other issues, a subject Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Junior has been vocal about.

“This has been disproven multiple times in different countries that say there are no reactions that cause bad outcomes to the patient from taking the shots,” said Skiwski.

In a recent turn of events, CBS News reports for the first time, Kennedy posted on X, “The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

This comes after a second child died of the measles this year.

Dr. Skiwski said it’s the disease that poses more danger. There are a number of negative short-term and long-term issues that can come with measles, including encephalitis and heart problems.

“Number one, you lose school, you’re sick for about a week to ten days,” Skiwski said. “Number two, you’ll have high fevers. You can have seizures, you can have respiratory problems. You can go on and have insuffler meningitis, and it can lead to myocarditis, which leads to heart failure and death.”

The CDC recommends children get two doses of MMR vaccine. Usually, the first dose is between ages 12 and 15 months and the second dose between four and six years.

It’s also recommended that adults get 1 or 2 doses if they are not already immune.

