Local pharmacist earns board certification in Cardiology Pharmacy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local pharmacist for Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle is adding a new certification to his resume.

Ron Welch, the staff pharmacist in the inpatient Pharmacy Department, recently earned his board certification in Cardiology Pharmacy.

This certification makes Welch one of four Board Certified Cardiology Pharmacists in Mississippi, as well as eight Board Certified Infectious Disease Pharmacists in the state.

With his third Board Certification in Pharmacotherapy, this makes Welch is one of three triple board-certified pharmacists in the state.

