Local police give safety tips for spring break

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School’s out and spring is on the way.

Many students will be traveling this week for spring break.

Sergeant Kutenia Brooks with the Columbus Police Department has a few timely tips.

“If you do decide to drink, do not drive. Choose that designated driver, have someone to drive you home. And if you don’t have a designated driver, have someone that you can pick up the phone and call to scoop you up and get you to a safe place,” said Brooks.

She also said there’s safety in numbers.

“When you’re traveling by yourself or alone, being a female especially, you look more like a victim. Travel in groups. Groups of people actually draw less attention,” said Brooks.

Though traveling in groups can be beneficial, choosing your vacation partners wisely is also important.

“We all know that we shouldn’t trust everyone, so especially be particular of people you choose to travel with,” said Brooks.

Brooks also encouraged parents to keep tabs on children.

“Keep an eye on your children. Do not let them get within eye distance out of your view,” said Brooks.

CPD also encouraged getting your car checked before you hit the road.

In hopes to decrease the crime rates around spring break, many well-known vacation spots like Miami or Panama City are discouraging visitors to come or enforcing stricter rules.

CPD also said do not leave your drinks unattended.

