Local principal headed to U.K. to expand educational culture

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – 40 administrators from 20 states and the District of Columbia were selected to participate in The Fullbright Leaders of Global Schools program.

This program sends them to the United Kingdom, Finland, or Singapore to research and expand their network.

One administrator within the West Point Consolidated School district was selected and is headed to the United Kingdom to experience this opportunity.

Lucy McKellar is a passionate Principal at Southside Elementary School, as well as a devout traveler.

She says when she travels, she always wonders how schools are run in other parts of the world.

Now, she has the opportunity to find out as one of the 40 administrative recipients nationwide of the 2024 Fullbright Exchange award out of the 157 administrators who applied.

She says it had an extensive and competitive application process.

“I had to write multiple essays, I had to get recommendation letters, I had to send in documents about my experience in education…19 other administrators and I will meet up in New York City, and we will fly together to the U.K., and once we’re in the U.K., I have not gotten our agenda yet, but I know we will visit London, and we’ll fly on to Scotland.”

The purpose is to increase understanding between the United States and people of other countries.

“This opportunity will allow me to immerse myself in the UK educational system in hopes of bringing back instructional ideas and strategies to help improve student growth and achievement.”

As one of the 40, she says she is honored for this opportunity and excited to experience a new educational culture.

“I hope to find new instructional strategies, and instructional practices they have, and bring them back and be able to share with my teachers and other administrators here in the district to help our students. I feel very honored and I’m very excited about the opportunity to participate.”

This trip will take place in November and will be a total of 13 days.

