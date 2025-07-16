Local rehabilitation program gives community hope

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A hard journey becomes easier when you’re not doing it alone.

Benjamin Little is the founder of the rehabilitation community and program, Transformative Living, Inc. in West Point.

“Transformative Living started with just a vision of wanting to branch out to be able to provide men kind of transitional sober living housing for individuals coming out incarceration or treatment for substance abuse disorder,” said Little.

Little said it’s more than just a ministry to him. It’s personal.

“I’m a former drug addict. I was sentenced to 20 years Mississippi Department of Corrections. I served 5 years in prison. It was during this time I had my encounter with Jesus that changed my life. It gave me purpose,” said Little.

After being transformed, he felt called to help others through the same or similar situation.

Transformative Living was created in July 2024.

Taylor Pike was one of the first graduates of the program.

“It was a very good thing to come into, I was living a very bad life full of things you shouldn’t be doing, was living out on the street in my car for 6 months,” said Pike.

Pike said he has seen growth since graduating in January.

“It has helped me learn to manage my money, helped me learn to build relationships with friends and family, just helped me with all life things,” said Pike.

The program helps the men get a job, while offering classes like anger management and relapse prevention.

Each person must enter into a covenant, agreeing to stay sober before beginning the program.

Preston McKee graduated last month.

“It was eye opening, probably one of the most helpful things I had ever done. I had actually graduated one rehabilitation program and I didn’t think I was ready to be living the life I supposed to been living. And I got in contact with the program, and it was just a God-send,” said McKee.

McKee is now giving back and helping out with the ministry.

“It’s just a huge blessing to see how this place can help people change their lives and you can be apart of doing that,” said McKee.

Director of Operations, Zach Gregg, said the men can choose how long they stay in the program.

“We started out last July with just a few people, and we didn’t really know how it was going to work out, but before the end of the month, we had twenty men who were here and were thriving,” said Gregg.

Transformative Living plans to expand operations into a recovery resource center for men and women who struggle in different areas.

The goal is for people to develop mentally, spiritually, and financially.

“Our foundation is on the principle that Jesus Christ is the only power to be able to transform an individual to find healing and restoration after a life of trauma,” said Little.

The ministry also hosts Bible Studies and offers rehabilitation counseling.

For more information on how to donate or join the community, visit Transformative Living, Inc.

