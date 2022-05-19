Local residents come to WCBI job fair searching for new opportunity

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI ) – WCBI’s job fair had over two dozen companies and roughly 200 people coming in looking for a job.

The gym floor at the Starkville sportsplex had constant foot traffic from potential employees looking for their best fit.

For some, they felt the job fair was the best spot for them to sell themselves to their potential future employers.

“Right now I’m just on a break so I’m just looking for ways to better provide for my family and anything that I can find that’s really interesting I’m hard working and I like to have my hands on things,” said Kendel Fisher, job seeker.

“I’m looking for a lot of connections a lot of networking and just trying to find a better job you know a college student needs some money so just looking for somewhere I can work,” said Xion Butler, job seeker.

For more information on the employers click here.