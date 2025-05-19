Local restaurant hosts fundraiser for Caledonia coach battling cancer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Zachary’s restaurant in Columbus continues to find ways to help the community.

They focused on raising money for a Caledonia coach battling cancer.

During a closed day at Zachery’s, the restaurant is striving to strengthen relationships and raise awareness.

The Scoring for Scott Event is a fundraiser to benefit Josh Scott, a Caledonia coach and teacher.

The goal is to help Scott, who has had several battles with cancer.

Zachery’s general manager, Dow Ford, said they love to help others.

“One of the things that we try to instill in the young people we work for is that it’s not always about money,” Ford said. “It can be about family, and it can be about extended community. The way I always word it is showing them that you can actually have a good time, feel good about yourself while you are doing something for someone else, without expecting anything in return.”

Zachery’s has hosted many events to help those in need throughout the years.

They use different strategies to raise money, with plenty of raffles from different businesses and giving out food plates.

A family friend of Scott, Donna Strickland, said she is thankful for the efforts shown by the business.

“They all have gone above and beyond to help us because I just felt like he was one of the people who needed this benefit,” Strickland said. “Just do the expenses that he has for cancer, he is getting new chemo and just different things medical wise plus insurance.”

The event also offered live music and support from local sponsors.

Workers said they enjoy being able to bring the community together.

“We always try to reach out to the community, let them know we can’t help everybody but, sometimes it just helps to make perfect timing to where we are able to help a person,” Caleb McCoy said. “So, it just so happen to fall in the perfect and right place.”

“We saw a need, we tried to fulfill that need the best we can and we wanted to offer some hope for the family,” Ford said.

There were over $2,000 worth of gift cards and raffles for the event.

