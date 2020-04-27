Local retail stores open for business following new “Safer-At-Home” order

Governor Tate Reeves's "Safer-At-Home" order allows some retail stores to open for business under new restrictions.

LOWNDES/MONROE COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi is on the way to reopening.

It’s been nearly two months since the ‘shelter in place’ order closed several stores in the community.

But the wait is over. Employees have been working hard to prepare their shops for customers.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to come back out. As long as everyone keeps their distance and follows the guidelines I think it’s great,” said shopper Angela McCabe.

McCabe is glad to be back in her happy place. She says after spending countless days inside, being back in her favorite store feels good.

“I just wish I had a million dollars to spend. That’s how excited I am, everything I see I want. This is just a great store and great people and I’ve just missed it,” said McCabe.

In his “safer at Home” order, Governor Tate Reeves authorizes businesses to open, but under specific capacity restrictions. Stores can allow 50% capacity or less for shoppers.

Robin Bounds owns Robin’s Unique Boutique in Aberdeen. She’s making sure her customers have a safe way to shop.

“Employees are wearing masks and we have hand sanitizer at the door when they come in, we ask them to use that. We want them to feel safe. You know you’re going to have a-lot of people shopping online with us but they’ll gradually start coming in,” said Bounds.

And Susan’s Hallmark in Columbus is following a similar procedure.

“We’ve got marked off in the store where you must stay 6 feet customers to respect their space too. We also have hand sanitizer available. We’re cleaning every so often, we’re keeping the doors wiped down, the shelves wiped down,” said manager Shirley McAdams.

McAdams hopes everyone will continue to use this protocol so businesses can keep their doors open.

“It’s kind of exciting for us to get back because we have not worked any since we closed down but it’s been so far busy this morning we’ve have several customers. It’s been kind of rough because you can only do so much and so much at home, so we’re just glad to be back and help anybody anyway we can,” said McAdams.

Governor Tate Reeves says all businesses must follow the “Safer-At-Home” order if they choose to reopen.

Having cleaning supplies and masks for customers is also required. This order will be effective until May 11th.