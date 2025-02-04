Local sawmill plans expansion in Choctaw Co.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More jobs are on the way to Choctaw County.

Southeastern Timber Products, LLC is expanding.

“Most important thing to this community is 40 jobs. That’s 40 good jobs. Good paying jobs. That we need here,” said Ackerman Mayor Dale Reid.

Reid said the expansion will have a great impact on the city and the county.

The family-owned company plans to invest more than $120 million into the project.

“Very appreciative of Southeastern Timber and the investment that they have decided to make in Choctaw County. And they have been great community partners. Not only for the town of Ackerman, but all of Choctaw county,” said Reid.

Southeastern’s goal is to more than double its annual production capacity from 120 million board feet to 300 million board feet.

To make that happen, they will need more people, meaning more jobs, and more business for the city.

“While we don’t have a tremendous amount of places to eat, we do have a few, and they will be eating there. They will be buying gas here. So, it affects our entire economy in this area in a very positive way,” said Reid.

Southeastern Timber will install a new sawmill line, new kilns to dry the lumber, and storage facilities to complete the project over the next two years.

The Mississippi Development Authority is assisting with the project through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive Program.

Choctaw County is also providing assistance.

The total corporate investment is $123.4 million.

