Local school districts will soon have access to high-tech tutoring

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – School districts across the state will soon have access to high-tech tutoring.

The Mississippi Department of Education says it hired a company called PAPER to provide online tutoring services.

Students in grades three through 12 will benefit from the extra lessons in math and English language arts.

121 school districts, including four charter schools, opted in to receive the service at no cost.

MDE is using ten point seven million dollars in American Rescue Plan money to pay for the lessons.

The goal is to close learning gaps COVID-19 and school closures may have created for students.

Training for the service begins this month. Funds cover costs through September 2024.