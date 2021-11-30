Local sheriff’s department asking for hunters to donate deer meat

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is putting deer on its wish list.

Deputies are asking hunters to donate their unwanted harvested deer.

The jail has someone to process the venison. There are also three deep freezers to store the meat.

A similar deer meat drive has been held in the past.

Sheriff David Gore says this is an opportunity for sportsmen to help the county and taxpayers.

“Not only is it nutritious but also helps us out on the budget, and anything we can do that saves us money here we do it,” said Sheriff Gore.

Gore asks hunters to drop off the whole deer at the sheriff’s office in Eupora.