Local sheriff’s deputy retires after serving 28 years in law enforcement

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A local sheriff’s deputy has retired after nearly three decades of service.

Donald Richardson spent 28 years in Law enforcement.

He started with Columbus Police Department before going to Lowndes County Sheriff’s office where he worked in patrol and narcotics.

Richardson said he plans to enjoy his retirement and do things he’s been wanting to do for a while.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter