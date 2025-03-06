Local show choirs win big at national competition

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New Hope’s show choirs won big at a recent competition in Nashville.

Twelve schools from across the country took part in the Heart of America Show Choir Competition.

Only one other school was from Mississippi.

It’s not just singing. There is also dancing, and then there are the costumes.

A lot goes into show choir.

New Hope High’s show choir, “Take One,” won Best Vocals at the Heart of America competition this past weekend.

“They work so hard in this classroom. They work well together. They really want their earning to grow. They want to see where they can go and how far they can do with show choir and where they can travel together,” said Mollie Phillips, the director of New Hope’s show choirs.

Mollie Phillips directs the middle and high school show choirs for New Hope.

“Encore,” the middle school show choir, was the grand champion in their division, winning best vocals and best visuals.

“I have watched New Hope show choirs for about nine years with all of the past directors and the wonderful things that they did. And so, we needed something that will allow us to grow in our specialty here at New Hope, which is show choir,” said Phillips.

They performed a set of songs with the theme, “Time” at the competition.

Some students have been in the show choir for six or seven years since middle school.

“I continued to stay in show choir for so many years because I find joy in performing, and I love being on stage. And also, just the best friends that I’ve made along the way,” said Marlie Tolleson, a senior at New Hope High.

“You get to get do amazing songs with people you love to be around. Plus, I love the dancing part of show choir a lot, being a choreographer as well,” said Kade Blanchard, a senior at New Hope High.

The students meet with Phillips daily for class to prepare for upcoming performances.

Though they have performed in other music festivals before, this was their first time competing against other show choirs.

The high school choir also won first alternate in its division.

The students worked practiced for three to four months to prepare for the competition.

They are now preparing for their Spring show in April.

