Local sorority chapter held Youth Leadership Institute in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The local chapter of an international sorority is grooming the next generation of leaders.

The Starkville chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. kicked off its Youth Leadership Institute last weekend.

Learning beyond school hours is a dread for most young people, but not the youth taking part in this unique leadership initiative hosted by Starkville’s Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter.

The Youth Leadership Institute is part of the organization’s national initiative to promote leadership and empower the minds of preteens.

Chapter President Ann Carr said she is excited as she looks forward to the youth in the program using the skill they learn over the next several months to enhance the Starkville community and beyond.

And what makes this program so unique is the young people take the lead in facilitating the activities.

“We want them to take the initiative and lead; we are not doing the things for them we are allowing them to show us what they want to do,” said Carr.

And one of the youths leading the pack is Jaylon Snell. He said it’s better to lead in the front and in academics.

“Stop following behind other people,” said Snell.

“One of my goals is to have all A’s to pass and to be a football player,” said Marlorie Miles.

10-year old Marlorie Miles said she learned that leadership doesn’t come without its challenges, yet it strengthens your skills.

“I learned that it is okay to have challenges as long as you overcome them. You might learn responsibility and how to be independent. There is a lot of things you can learn from your challenge. It just depends on what your challenge is,” said Carr.

Carr said the primary goal is for the youth to see themselves as the future.

“We believe in service and we want them to believe in service and also believe in each other and that we can do anything we want to do,” said Carr.

YLI will wrap up at the end of the school year and will start back in the fall.

