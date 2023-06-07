Local soup kitchen makes sure people stay fed, hydrated

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local soup kitchen is making sure people stay fed and hydrated.

Loaves and Fishes in Columbus provides meals to more than 300 people every day.

During the summer months, volunteers want to make sure people who use their services also have enough water.

Recently Baptist Golden Triangle donated dozens of cases of water to help fill the need.

Volunteers said they could always use more donations.

“Water is the best thing that we’ve been to the sacks that we do every day. It’s the principle that guides us that we give them a balanced meal with water, granola bars, and something nutritional. So water is, is the key to life. And it’s something that we pride ourselves on that we give out every day and have done and over this next 12 months we’ll be giving out probably eight to 4,000 bottles of water,” said Steve Greenough, Loaves and Fishes.

Loaves and Fishes provides meals at lunchtime now from Monday to Saturday.

If you would like to donate water, you can drop it by their facility across from the Salvation Army in Columbus.

