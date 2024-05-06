Warm and humid week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A warm summer-like pattern will be in place across the region for the first half of the week. By Friday though, a cold front will pass and bring a dramatic change to our weather.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few isolated storms are possible overnight. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 64.

MONDAY: Another warm day as highs jump into the mid-80s. A stray pop-up storm is possible in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Warm and muggy. Low: 67.

REST OF THE WEEK: Very warm and humid weather will continue through mid-week. Spotty storms will be possible each day. On Thursday, an increased chance for rain and storms will come as a strong cold front moves into the region. Behind the front, temperatures and humidity will drop. Highs will stay in the 70s with lows in the 50s during this stretch.