Local/state agencies make plans ahead of winter storm forecast

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Local and state agencies are making plans ahead of the winter storm that is forecast to hit Northeast Mississippi.

At District One MDOT Headquarters, crews are mixing a brine-salt solution that is being spread on roadways. The brine salt solution helps reduce the impact of freezing rain and ice.

Also, the Emergency Operations Center is being prepped and will be manned around the clock starting Friday afternoon. Crews in the EOC will monitor road conditions in the sixteen-county area across District One.

This morning, Lee County Supervisors held a special meeting and issued a ‘Proclamation of Existence of Local Emergency.” That gives supervisors and county crews the ability to go onto private property, if necessary, to help with any cleanup from the winter storm.

Local and state officials say everyone is preparing for the worst and praying for the best.

