Local stores in the area kick off Small Business Saturday

GOLDEN TRIANGLE (WCBI) – Shoppers were out today in support of Small Business Saturday.

This is a day to celebrate local entrepreneurs and it gives them the opportunity to reach the community.

The owner of Robins Unique Boutique in Aberdeen has seen the importance over the years of people shopping locally.

Robins Unique Boutique kicked off Small Business Saturday by offering discount giveaways.

Support from people in the community is the reason why Robin’s Unique boutique has been able to thrive for 14 years.

Robin Bounds says that the journey was not always easy but she credits the community’s support for allowing her business to come to life.

” When I look back to 14 years ago I look back to where I started from. How hard it was to figure it all out and what the customers wanted. It’s just been a wonderful process of seeing the people come in here,” said Bounds.

Bounds says by shopping small customers are able to get a personal experience and that big retail stores can’t compete with the quality of service.

“They do shop the big box stores But I think they’ve realized the service they can get from small business now and that it does affect their own personal home,” said Bounds.

Some may people may struggle to do their Christmas shopping this year.

R.U.B offers services like Afterpay to accommodate people’s financial situations.

” The Afterpay service has been a great thing for everyone. You just pay 25% down on your purchase and then you are able to get the Afterpay. Then you have so many weeks and months to pay it down,” said Bounds.

Another business in West Point like K Salon & Consignment is celebrating its first Small Business Saturday.

Owner Kristi Smith says people shouldn’t have to choose between quality and price.

” We sell gently used merchandise. With today’s economy, we fill like there is a need for lower priced items .”

While this may be Smith’s first time celebrating the holiday, she doesn’t plan on it being her last.

If you didn’t get a chance to shop today you can check out both places on their social media platforms.

