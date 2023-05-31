Local United Way group launches ’50K Your Way’ fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You can take a chance to win $10,000 and help a good cause.

The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties is launching its “50K Your Way” fundraiser.

Here’s how it works. You purchase a ticket for $100 to put your name into a drawing.

United Way will draw five winners. And each will win $10,000.

Executive Director Renee Sanders said board members wanted a campaign that would attract a lot of participation and help raise money to help fund their agencies.

“We have to fundraise all the funds that we get either through individual donations or corporate donations or foundations. So all of our donations we have to go work hard for we just wanted to figure out a way not to work so hard but to work smart. So that’s why we came up with the 50K your way,” said Sanders.

You can start purchasing tickets Thursday online, at the United Way office, or at one of several retail locations.

And Thursday only, the tickets will be buy one, get one free. A kickoff event will be held at Zachary’s in Columbus from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The drawing will be held on August 24.

