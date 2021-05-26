Local universities take different approach to mask policies

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is easing some of its mask restrictions.

Beginning June second, employees and students will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors if they are fully vaccinated.

Those who have not received both shots should wear a mask inside all buildings.

MSU is reminding the campus community that COVID-19 vaccines are readily available but not required by the Institutions of Higher Learning.

The university also requested everyone to support employees or students that still want or choose to wear a mask.

Mississippi University for Women employees and students must continue to wear a mask inside all buildings.

There is an exception if you are alone in your office space.

Masks are not required if a person is outdoors on campus.

A statement from the university says its Campus Renewal Task Force will continue to monitor the latest guidance and make changes accordingly.