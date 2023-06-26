Local utility companies work to clean up after strong storms

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Strong storms hit parts of the viewing area Sunday night. Several power outages were reported in the Golden Triangle along with fallen trees.

The workweek started early for crews at Starkville Utilities and 4-County Electric Power Association.

Sunday night’s storms took down powerlines, branches, and trees in New Hope and Starkville.

“We really do see things like this quite often this time of year. They breeze through and breeze out quickly, but they leave some trouble in their wake. So, we’re always ready to respond and glad to help the folks in New Hope,” said the communication coordinator Brad Barr.

The effects of the storms were proper outside the front door for one New Hope family downed trees, power lines, and, today, a new light pole.

Barr said there were power outages spread out over their coverage area, but they should be short-lived.

“We started off the day with about 500 members out, and we expect to get them on by the end of the day hopefully,” said Barr.

Line crews in Starkville faced the same problem. On Old West Point Road, crews started at 8 a.m. to try and repair lines and clean up tree branches from people’s yards.

With the power out and no air conditioning, Gerald Smith was waiting things out on his front porch.

“I haven’t slept all night, I tried to but couldn’t but I feel good. They’re making really great progress. I called this morning, they came out last night, firetruck came first, then the police, then here comes the big, white Starkville utility cherry-picker truck,” said Smith.

Assistant general manager for Starkville Utilities. John Scott said he expects power to be back up and running on Old West Point Road before the end of the day.

He’s thankful that the wind only impacted the lines and not the poles.

“The new, reinforced concrete poles we have through this area help with resiliency. So, instead of having to rebuild the entire line, it’s pretty much cutting the trees out of the way, and then putting the wire back in the air, and putting the hardware back on the poles,” said Scott.

If you have damage and haven’t called your local utility company, you’re encouraged to do so.

