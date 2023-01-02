Local vet says things to remember when becoming a pet owner

WEST POINT, Ms (WCBI) – Furry friends found new homes this holiday season.

Having a new pet is exciting, remember there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with it.

A local veterinarian says the importance of taking your animals for checkups.

Whether they have four legs, scales, or wings, remember, your pet needs love and care.

West Point veterinarian, Dr. Ashley Janzen expects a lot of new visits from your new family members in 2023.

Many are gearing up for daily walks with their new pets this year.

“Aside from spoiling your pet rotten, we recommend you bring them in for a veterinarian exam,” says Dr. Janzen.

Dr. JanZen is a veterinarian for the Emerson Animal Hospital, which she says works with animals of all kinds.

“What we do with that is we make sure they are healthy and that involves several things. It’s a good physical. We check all of their joints to make sure their knees are in place. They didn’t have any abnormalities as far as their bones are concerned. We check their belly because a lot of times we will see hernias,” said Janzen.

One trip to the vet is not enough.

” We go to medical school essentially for animals for four years just the same as human doctors do. We’re not just here when your pet is sick. It’s really hard to say yet this has changed in them if we don’t know what normal looks like,” said Janzen.

If getting a new pet is one of your New Year’s resolutions, the Director of the Clay County Humane Society, Neely Bryan says the adoption process is extensive.

“We want to make sure that people who are adopting know the responsibility, the expenses, what all is required for the next 15 years, ” said Bryan.

Bryan recommends that you make sure you are fit to be a pet parent before making the investment.

” I think that we really need to stop chaining dogs. If you have got to chain a dog don’t get one. Just wait until your life is in a place where you can take really good care of the dog,” said Bryan.

Both Bryan and Dr. Janzen both agree that you should get your dog neutered or spayed.

They say it will prevent overpopulation and reduce the risk of stray animals.

