Local volunteer fire department was called to help with a brush fire

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) On Friday afternoon around 3:20, the Sabougla Volunteer Fire Department received a call to help the Gore Springs Fire Department with a brush fire.

Brush Truck 100 and Engine 107 responded to the call.

Gore Springs was called to two different fires that were just a few minutes apart.

Several departments in Grenada County also responded to help.

No injuries were reported.

The Sabougla Volunteer Fire Department told WCBI, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

