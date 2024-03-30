Local Volunteer Fire Departments in Wren hold annual fundraiser

Plates were available for 14 dollars each, and cakes, cupcakes, peanut brittle, and other goodies were also on sale.

WREN, Miss. (WCBI) – Local volunteer fire departments are always looking for ways to raise more money, and today the Wren Volunteer Fire Department held its annual fundraiser.

Members were busy frying catfish and chicken, as part of the tasty fundraiser.

There was also a blood drive on-site by Vitalant South.

And raffle tickets were being sold for either a gas card or a 9-millimeter Taurus.

Organizers say it’s important to raise money for volunteer fire departments.

