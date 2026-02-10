Local woman lives a life of service, breaking barriers for future generations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Lavonne Latham Harris wears many hats.

For starters, she is the first woman to represent Ward 4 on the Columbus City Council. But Harris says she grew up with a passion to serve.

“I feel like I’ve been in public service all my life,” Harris said.

Harris has served with the Lowndes County NAACP for 26 years, almost 20 of those as president of the organization.

She says fighting for people’s rights helped shape her values and desire to do what is right.

That motivated her to run for the city council.

“When you treat people right and do what is right, you’ll move a long way in life,” Harris said. “I like the togetherness that we do. We come together as one and try to stay focused on one agenda, one accord, and that’s what I do when it comes to that. We have a saying when it comes to NAACP – When we fight, we win.”

Harris says she is passionate about addressing the people’s needs in her ward.

She says one of the biggest needs is cleaning up the ward to help attract economic development.

She encourages others to join her in helping keep the city clean.

“If you see paper and stuff and cans, just stop and pick it up, it’s not going to hurt you,” Harris said. “Keep you a trash bag in your car, and keep you a stick and pick it up. If not, have some gloves.

Sometimes the “service” in Harris’ public service is literal. She volunteers with Loaves and Fishes of Lowndes County – helping feed her community. She also serves a four-course meal once a month to those in need.

She says representation at the local level is extremely important, and she hopes they can keep moving forward.

“We are the ones who can change the city,” Harris said. “When we come together and work together, we can make a great difference in this city. Hopefully, we get the chance to work with the supervisors, work with the sheriff’s department, everybody. We can come together and work together. If people see that in other towns, they can see we’re coming together and trying to change our area in Columbus to make it better.”

Harris is also busy in the private sector as an entrepreneur. She owns Vann’s Soul Food Catering, and for almost 42 years, she has had her own business – Vann’s Exotic Hair Salon.

Harris says she always tries to do what’s right and gets her work ethic and strong will from her mother. Her mother, Kattie B. Latham, has been her biggest inspiration and lived a life committed to serving her community in Noxubee County.

“Most of the kids that have grown up in Noxubee now, my mom had a part in their lives…She would truly be proud of me at this point,” Harris said. “I hope younger generations take away from my story to become a server, server, server. And I would love to see the younger community start seeing the value of what it is to go out and vote. A lot of them say, ‘Well, it won’t matter.’ No, it won’t matter if you don’t go out and cast it. Stay focused, keep your dream alive, and move forward with it.”

