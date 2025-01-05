Local writing program hosts event for people to reflect on 2025

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Starting the new year can bring many goals and challenges.

In Columbus, the community started their year off with a time of reflection.

The Writing to Heal program hosted its annual New Year Reflection event for the public.

Sometimes it’s not always easy to find the right words to say but writing can allow people to communicate and express their feelings.

That’s why the Writing to Heal Program said it’s great to start the year with self-reflection.

“I sat down and wrote a long letter. It was nearly three pages. I wrote a lot about the previous year because many things had changed for me,” Maggie Morgan said.

That’s exactly what the Writing to Heal program is aiming to do.

The program held its annual New Year Reflection event at the Redwood Business and Wellness Center.

People could write letters to themselves to reflect on the past year and put what to hope for in 2025.

Those same letters will be mailed to attendees at the end of the year.

“A lot of times I’ll do the prompt, and we’ll do our writing,” Melissa Duncan-Thomas said. “We’ll write for about 20-30 minutes and then whoever feels like sharing does share what they have written. This is a private space that is open to the public and anybody can join the program but once you are in this space it is meant to be safe and we are meant to all be able to share these parts of ourselves.”

The Writing to Heal Program was formed by the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library.

It is even known for having written self-expressing events.

Community Engagement Manager, Melissa Duncan-Thomas said being a part of the program expresses her passion for writing.

“Taking out all of the thoughts in my head and putting them down on a piece of paper and that right there will make you feel a sense of calm and peace and focus that before you were just so stressed out,” Duncan-Thomas said. “So, writing makes me feel like a whole of things leading these groups and getting to hear other people’s stories, getting to hear other people’s writing.”

Attendees said it was satisfying being able to write down their thoughts with a letter.

“To be honest I’m not one for writing but I am into journaling and this does give me something to write about when I come,” Morgan said.

If you are looking to join programs with the Columbus-Lowndes Public Library you can visit their website for more information.

