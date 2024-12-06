Locals in Oktibbeha Co. decorate museum for Christmas

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The trees and wreaths are ready for you to see at the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum.

Local businesses, organizations, and residents decorated foliage and garlands.

The second annual Festival of Trees kicked off today, December 6, and continues tomorrow, December 7.

This event allows visitors to buy a ticket and see the decorations, while learning about the area’s history.

You can bid on the trees and wreaths.

“We hope by people by coming in to the museum will certainly learn a lot about the community, but also we thought by having the festival trees and having the museum decorated in the Christmas spirit that people will come away with a little bit of the Christmas spirit,” said Museum President and friend, Stephen Cunetto.

Proceeds from the “Festival of Trees” helps the museum operate and host special events.

