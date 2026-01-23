Locals prepare for winter weather in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The All America City is prepared for whatever the winter storm brings this weekend.

Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan has signed an Emergency Declaration, which puts the City’s Emergency Operation Plan into action.

Residents are encouraged to heed warnings about the storm and remain at home and off the roads, if possible.

First responders, such as Tupelo Firefighters are ready for the weather; they have the chains for tires in case of snow or ice, rock salt, and they are taking other precautions and measures.

Fire Chief Brad Robinson is the emergency and disaster plan management and response officer. He urges everyone to remain calm and to be prepared.

