Log truck turned on its side on Highway 50 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Drivers may want to take an alternate route.

After a crash involving a log truck, parts of Highway 50 were closed down.

A semi-truck carrying logs was turned over on its side, with damage to the front of the truck.

The crash happened in the Steens community near Eulie Drive.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to the hospital.

A GMC SUV was towed from the scene.

At this time, the Mississippi Highway Patrol reports there are no fatalities.

A powerline pole was hit during the crash.

When WCBI arrived on scene, 4-County Crews were working to replace the broken pole.

MHP is investigating the crash.

